Despite Warning from Authorities, JNU Students Decide to Boycott Exams in Protest Over Fee Hike
A general body meeting was held among the students' representatives of various schools and centres and it decided to boycott all academic activities.
Police stop JNU students who were staging a protest over the hostel fee hike outside the UGC office at ITO in New Delhi, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (Image: PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University students have decided to boycott exams in protest over the hostel fee hike, according to a resolution adopted by the representatives of various schools and centres of the varsity.
A general body meeting was held on Wednesday among the students' representatives of various schools and centres and it decided on Thursday morning to boycott all academic activities.
The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.
