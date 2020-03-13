'Despotism, Arbitrariness' Constitute Rule of Law in J&K, Says Chidambaram After Farooq Abdullah's Release

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the Modi government for keeping former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah under detention for seven months, alleging that "despotism and arbitrariness" constitute the rule of law in the Union Territory.

Chidambaram's attack on the government came after Abdullah was released following the Jammu and Kashmir administration's revoking of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against the former chief minister.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah, welcome to freedom. What was the justification to keep him in detention without charges for 7 months? If there was justification (there was none), what is the reason for releasing him today?" Chidambaram said.

"Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India," the former home minister said.

Abdullah was under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The former J&K chief minister thanked parliamentarians who "fought for my freedom" from detention and said he will be able to take a decision on future only after other leaders are released.

Abdullah also expressed hope that he would be able to attend Parliament.

"I am free... Hope others political leaders would be released soon. Thank all parliamentarians who fought for my freedom. Will be able to take decision on future only after other leaders are released," Abdullah, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, told reporters from the terrace of his residence here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.