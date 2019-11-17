Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

In Custody for Creating Ruckus at Public Place, Drunk Woman Tries to Bite Cop, Roughs Up Other Officers

The accused was brought to the station after residents of Zaheera Nagar informed the police that a drunken, half-clad woman was creating a nuisance in the area.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Custody for Creating Ruckus at Public Place, Drunk Woman Tries to Bite Cop, Roughs Up Other Officers
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A 'tipsy' woman from Nagaland allegedly tried to bite a policewoman after being detained based on a complaint that she was semi-clad, drunk and created a ruckus in public here.

A video of the incident, which happened on Saturday night and has since gone viral, showed the woman trying to 'bite' one policewoman and roughing up the others while being brought under the control at the Banjara Hills station.

In the video, the accused in her 30s was purportedly heard threatening the policewomen. The woman claimed she works in a software firm in the city, though she did not produce any document in this regard, police said.

She was brought to the station after residents of Zaheera Nagar informed the police that a drunken, half-clad woman was creating a nuisance in the area.

"She went berserk at the station and allegedly roughed up the police personnel before being subdued.. A case under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered against her," the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram