Detention Centre Cannot Be Made Inside Jail: Patna HC

A detention centre cannot be made inside the jail, held the Patna High Court on Thursday while hearing a case related to deportation of three Bangladeshi women who had entered India illegally. A division bench of the HC headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, on the petition of Maryam Khatoon, said that the detention centre cannot be built inside the jail. The court directed the state government to file its response on setting up of a separate detention centre in the next hearing.

In the last hearing the Central and state governments had submitted before the court that action was being taken to deport these illegally living women to Bangladesh. Almost all the formalities in this regard were complete, the court was informed. .

The three women are currently lodged at a women cell of Patna jail. During the hearing the government informed the court that a detention centre had been made in Patna’s Beur jail. On this the Patna High Court said that a detention centre cannot be established inside the jail premises. Further the court directed the state government to start working towards building a detention centre elsewhere. This matter will be heard again after two weeks.

The problem regarding illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has been increasing in Bihar. The situation is so intense that some migrants have now even managed to construct a property in the state and have also got hold of several government approved documents. The situation is worse in Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea districts of the state as they are closer to the border. Despite this the state has not made any formal detention centre for people who cross the border without proper paperwork. The court had also sought a reply regarding this from the state government.

