Detention Centre in Bengaluru for Foreigners Involved in Illegal Activities to be Opened Soon
Speaking to reporters Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the detention centre will be for foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, until they are deported.
File photo of Bengaluru city.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the detention centre for foreign nationals coming up on the city's outskirts, will be operationalised soon.
The minister also said the Bengaluru-specific anti-terrorist squad (ATS) probably will be operational in November first week.
"There is a detention centre ready near Nelamagala, it needs to operationalised, we have discussed it and there will be no further delay in operationalising it," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the detention centre will be for foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, until they are deported.
Stating that there is already an ATS for Karnataka, the minister said, "our officers have been recommending for Bengaluru-specific ATS for a long time keeping in mind the volume of population, the influx, also intelligence and NIA inputs."
"Bengaluru-specific ATS is necessary, therefore the government has decided to have one Bengaluru specific ATS..probably it will be operational in the first week of November," he said, adding that it will work in coordination with state ATS and will be directly involved in city specific operations.
NIA officials recently said from 2014 to 2018, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) had set up 20-22 hideouts in Bengaluru and tried to spread its bases in South India.
On Bangladeshi immigrants in the state and how they could be identified as most of them have Aadhaar and PAN cards and claim to be from the country's north east, Bommai said, "There is an issue on hand, that is why I have asked my senior officials to find solution, they are going to do it."
Bommai had recently said the BJP government in Karnataka was mulling introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nushrat Bharucha Wants to See Ranbir Kapoor in a Towel in Bigg Boss
- Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Hearing Indian Idol Contestant's Story
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- Truecaller Makes a Big Privacy Pitch as Focus on Instant Messaging Intensifies
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works