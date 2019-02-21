Detonator, Crude Bomb Material Found in State Transport Bus in Maharashtra

: A detonator and other material used for making crude bombs were found in a state transport (ST) bus in Raigad district of Maharashtra, the police said Thursday.The material was kept under a seat, said police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kundan Gawde.The conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area Wednesday night, found some suspicious-looking objects under a seat, and alerted local police.The police called a bomb detection and disposal squad which found that there was a detonator along with electric wires, shrapnel and batteries.Raigad Police registered a case under the Indian Explosives Act and further probe was on, API Gawde said.