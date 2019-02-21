LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Detonator, Crude Bomb Material Found in State Transport Bus in Maharashtra

The conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area Wednesday night, found some suspicious-looking objects under a seat, and alerted local police.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Detonator, Crude Bomb Material Found in State Transport Bus in Maharashtra
Image for representation
Loading...
Mumbai: A detonator and other material used for making crude bombs were found in a state transport (ST) bus in Raigad district of Maharashtra, the police said Thursday.

The material was kept under a seat, said police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kundan Gawde.

The conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area Wednesday night, found some suspicious-looking objects under a seat, and alerted local police.

The police called a bomb detection and disposal squad which found that there was a detonator along with electric wires, shrapnel and batteries.

Raigad Police registered a case under the Indian Explosives Act and further probe was on, API Gawde said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram