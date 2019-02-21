English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Detonator, Crude Bomb Material Found in State Transport Bus in Maharashtra
The conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area Wednesday night, found some suspicious-looking objects under a seat, and alerted local police.
Mumbai: A detonator and other material used for making crude bombs were found in a state transport (ST) bus in Raigad district of Maharashtra, the police said Thursday.
