Dev Deepawali 2020: On the Day of Kartik Purnima, Know the Religious Significance Behind the Festival

Dev Deepawali 2020: Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on Sunday or Monday at various places. According to mythological beliefs, on the day of Dev Deepawali, all gods and goddesses come from heaven to celebrate the festival in Kashi. It is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima.

This year, Kartik Purnima is being celebrated on 29 November. Dev Deepawali has special significance on the day of Kartik Purnima, according to scriptures.

Auspicious Timing:

According to the Hindu calendar, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 29 in some places and November 30, at others.

Kartik Purnima will start from 12:47 pm on November 29 and will end at 2:59 pm on November 30.

Religious Significance of Dev Deepawali:

According to religious belief, the gods also come down to the ghats of Kashi from the heavens on the day to celebrate Diwali. It is believed that on the day of Kartik Purnima (Kartik Purnima), the first of the Gods celebrated Diwali at the ghats of Kashi. On that day Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura. The gods were traumatized by his atrocities.

On the prayers of the Gods, 'Bhootnath' Shankar killed that demon and reached Devlok, which is why Bhole Shankar got the name Tripurari. When the news came to the gods, they jumped with joy and lit up lamps in their city to please Lord Shiva. This Diwali of the gods came to be called Dev Diwali. This Hindu tale and traditional is still celebrated today.