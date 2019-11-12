Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dev Diwali 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Kartik Poornima

Devotees believe that Gods descend on Earth on Dev Diwali to bathe in the holy water of the Ganges. It is also celebrated as a mark of victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Dev Diwali 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Kartik Poornima
Photo for representation. (PTI)

Dev Deepawali | Dev Diwali is celebrated on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartika. It is also observed as Kartik Poornima. This year, Dev Diwali is being celebrated on November 12, which incidentally coincides with the 550th celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Celebrated mainly in Varanasi, Dev Diwali witnesses an illumination of the ghats on River Ganga with thousands of lamps lit in honour of Goddess Ganga.

Devotees believe that Gods descend on Earth on this day to bathe in the holy water of the Ganges. It is also celebrated as a mark of victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur.

Dev Diwali timings:

Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat - 05:11 PM to 07:48 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Purnima Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on Nov 11, 2019

Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:04 PM on Nov 12, 2019

The five-day festival starts on Prabodhini Ekadashi and concludes on Kartik Poornima. The day, which is also celebrated as Kartik Poornima sees the culmination of the Tulsi-Vivah Utsav. Furthermore, Bhishma Panchaka fasting which begins on Ekadashi day ends on the day of Kartik Purnima as well.

