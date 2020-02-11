Dev Raj Arora (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dev Raj Arora (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Dev Raj Arora is a Indian National Congress candidate from Shakur Basti constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Dev Raj Arora's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 64 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 8.9 crore which includes Rs. 1.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 7.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 11 lakh of which Rs. 6 lakh is self income. Dev Raj Arora's has total liabilities of Rs. 39.3 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shakur Basti are: Asha Ram (BSP), Dev Raj Arora (INC), Dr SC Vats (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Praveen Yadav (ABJSP).

