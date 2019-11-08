Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time and Devotthan Ekadashi Tithi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devotthan Ekadashi falls on the 11th day on Shukla Paksha of Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Ekadashi falls in the month of October-November. The day marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmas, when Lord Vishnu is believed to have been asleep.

According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed the Lord Vishnu sleeps on Shayan Ekadashi and wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which roughly translated as the awakening eleventh. The day is also called Vishnu-Prabodhini, meaning awakening of Vishnu and Dev-Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Other names associated with the day are Deothan, Dev uthav ekadashi or Dev Oothi ekadashi.

The end of the Chaturmas, a period when marriages are prohibited in the Hindu community, signifies the beginning of the wedding season.

Prabodhini Ekadashi is followed by Kartik Poornima, a day which is celebrated as the Diwali of the Gods, or Dev Diwali. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu married Tulsi on this day, thus lending further significance to it.

In 2019, Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on Friday, November 8.

According to Drikpanchang,

Beginning of Ekadashi Tithi: 9:55am on Nov 07, 2019

Ending of Ekadashi Tithi: 12:24pm on Nov 08, 2019

On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, devotees observe fast and the marriage of Tulsi to Lord Vishnu is observed as well. The day also sees devotees observe Lakshmi puja and Vishnu puja during the evening. The Tulsi Vivah may also be conducted the day following Prabodhini Ekadashi itself.

In Maharashtra, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is linked to Lord Vithoba, a form of Vishnu, when pilgrims throng to the Pandharpur temple. Furthermore, in Gujarat, devotees circumambulate Mount Girnar over a two day period, as a gesture of thanksgiving to the gods, whom they believe reside on the mountain.

In Pushkar, Rajasthan, the Pushkar Fair commences on this day and continues till the full moon. The fair is in honour of Lord Brahma whose temple is present in Pushkar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.