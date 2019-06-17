Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Devasnana Purnima: Know the Traffic Arrangements in Puri Ahead of Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra

Devasnana Purnima is celebrated to witness the Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Devasnana Purnima: Know the Traffic Arrangements in Puri Ahead of Lord Jagannath's Snana Yatra
Representative image of Devasnana Purnima.
Devasnana Purnima is celebrated to witness the Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The Police Department in Puri has issued a traffic advisory for the people, to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around the city. Here are the details of the traffic and security arrangements in Puri for Devasnana Purnima:

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENT IN PURI TOWN:

Puri town has been divided into three zones: Zone-I is divided into 4 sectors, Zone-II divided into 3 sectors and Zone-III divided into 2 sectors. Each zone will have a DSP/ AC in charge, while each sector will have an inspector-in-charge. One DC will remain in charge of the traffic arrangement inside Puri.

MOBILITY PLAN:

Four Wheelers: Arrangements have been made for four-wheelers parking at Jagannath Ballav parking place, Saradhabali, SCS College and Zila School Parking place.

Two Wheelers: All the two-wheelers will be parked on the eastern side of Grand Road (Municipality Market Side) from Town PS to Market Crossing and will return through Medical Crossing.

Regular Passenger Buses: All the regular passenger buses will come to Municipality Bus Stand and return to their destination as usual.

EMERGENCY ARRANGEMENTS:

In case of any emergency, please keep the following things in mind:

Evacuation Plan: Special arrangement has been made for crowd clearance in case of any eventuality or stampede-like situation in and around Shri Jagannath Temple.

Ambulance/Fire: Medical teams have been deputed and ambulances have been kept in strategic locations to render different medical assistance. Stretchers have also been deputed with bearers at the four Gates of Shri Jagannath Temple and near snana bedi to meet any exigency. Similarly, Fire Fighting Units have been placed to meet any eventuality.

Life Guard: There will be one separate rescue team of Life Guards which will be available at the Puri Beach to prevent drowning in the sea.

