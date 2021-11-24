Uttarakhand to Scrap Devasthanam Board, CM Dhami Likely to Make Announcement: Sources

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to announce scrapping of Devasthanam board in Uttarakhand, top sources said. The move comes a day after a group of Chardham priests gheraoed the official residence of Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday.

Priests of the Chardham — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — have long been demanding the dissolution of the Devasthanam Board that they see as an encroachment upon their rights. The board was constituted during the chief ministership of Trivendra Singh Rawat and it is mandated to run the affairs of 51 temples in Uttarakhand, including the Char Dham.

However, soon after taking over, former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced during Kumbh that the temples will be removed from the board’s control. But he had to step down before he could keep his word.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had constituted a high-powered committee to look into the issue and thrash out a solution that is acceptable to all stakeholders.

