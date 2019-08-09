Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deve Gowda Urge PM to Declare Karnataka Floods as National Disaster of Severe Nature

Flood and heavy downpour have left a trail of destruction in several districts in North, coastal and Malnad region of the state, continuing to pile up misery on tens of thousands of people.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Deve Gowda Urge PM to Declare Karnataka Floods as National Disaster of Severe Nature
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Bengaluru: JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday pressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Karnataka as a national disaster of severe nature.

The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote earlier on Friday that 12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the last few days.

Flood and heavy downpour have left a trail of destruction in several districts in North, coastal and Malnad region of the state, continuing to pile up misery on tens of thousands of people, official sources said.

