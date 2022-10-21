‘Development in Action’: Indian Envoys Visit Aspirational Districts, Hail PM Modi’s Amrit Sarovar Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organized from October 20-22 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The conference has brought together 118 Heads of Indian Missions from all over the world. Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity, India’s foreign policy priorities etc.

“PM @narendramodi interacted with Heads of Indian Missions from all over the world at the 10th HoMs Conference in Kevadia. PM laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy, providing guidance and setting the tone for the 3-day conference,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday evening.

PM @narendramodi interacted with Heads of Indian Missions from all over the world at the 10th HoMs Conference in Kevadia. PM laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy, providing guidance and setting the tone for the 3-day conference. pic.twitter.com/YQCqKHhu1n — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 20, 2022

The Heads of Missions have also been visiting their respective states to familiarise themselves with India’s flagship missions such as those pertaining to aspirational districts, One District-One Product and the Amrit Sarovar Mission among others.

“The initiative is being seen as an on-ground and practical refresher to these senior administrative officers of the foreign cadre on the various development initiatives that are being implemented in India… These Indian ambassadors upon visiting aspirational districts are also sharing new ideas and suggestions that can boost the development in the states they are visiting,” said a press release.

What are Aspirational Districts?

The Aspirational District Programme was launched by PM Modi in January 2018 for last-mile development. The programme aims to swiftly and holistically transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) along with good governance are prioritised in these districts so that they quickly catch-up and even emerge with better outcomes as compared to other districts.

In an independent appraisal by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the ADP was termed “a very successful model of local area development” that “should serve as a best practice for several other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons”.

What are Amrit Sarovars?

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on April 24, 2022 as part of celebrations for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The primary objective of the mission is to raise awareness and make efforts to conserve water.

The mission aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. As many as 89,000 sites have been identified for the mission and as of August this year, work has been completed at over 24,000 sites, a press release said.

Envoys at Amrit Sarovars

Gujarat: Envoys to Angola, Ghana, Kyrgyz Republic, Mozambique and Vietnam visited the Amrit Sarovar site at Hathijan, Dehgam

Envoys to Angola, Ghana, Kyrgyz Republic, Mozambique and Vietnam visited the Amrit Sarovar site at Hathijan, Dehgam Arunachal Pradesh: Envoys to Belarus and Tanzania visited the Sally Lake Amrit Sarovar in Lower Dibang Valley

Envoys to Belarus and Tanzania visited the Sally Lake Amrit Sarovar in Lower Dibang Valley Haryana: Envoys to China, Denmark, DR Congo, Italy, Liberia, Paraguay and Zambia visited Amrit Sarovar site at Samani village

Envoys to China, Denmark, DR Congo, Italy, Liberia, Paraguay and Zambia visited Amrit Sarovar site at Samani village Bihar: Envoys to Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Permanent Representative to WTO visited the Amrit Sarovar project in Khizar Sarai block of Gaya district

Envoys to Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Permanent Representative to WTO visited the Amrit Sarovar project in Khizar Sarai block of Gaya district Punjab: Envoys to Mongolia, Netherlands, Russia, Togo and Turkey visited the Amrit Sarovar in Kaimbawala, Chandigarh

Envoys to Mongolia, Netherlands, Russia, Togo and Turkey visited the Amrit Sarovar in Kaimbawala, Chandigarh Andhra Pradesh: Envoys to Germany and Norway visited the Ramsagar Tank Amrit Sarovar in Vishakhapatnam

Envoys to Germany and Norway visited the Ramsagar Tank Amrit Sarovar in Vishakhapatnam Mizoram: Envoys to Myanmar and Slovakia visited the SIPMIU water treatment plant at Tlawng Sakawrtuichhun being constructed under Mission Amrit Sarovar in Aizawl

Envoys to Myanmar and Slovakia visited the SIPMIU water treatment plant at Tlawng Sakawrtuichhun being constructed under Mission Amrit Sarovar in Aizawl Karnataka: Envoys to Guyana, Israel, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and UK visited the Amrit Sarovar site at Vibhuthikere village in Ramanagara

Envoys to Guyana, Israel, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and UK visited the Amrit Sarovar site at Vibhuthikere village in Ramanagara Himachal Pradesh: Envoys to Australia and Eritrea were at the Amrit Sarovar site in Himachal Pradesh

Envoys to Australia and Eritrea were at the Amrit Sarovar site in Himachal Pradesh Odisha: Envoys to Guatemala & Spain visited the Amrit Sarovar being constructed in Odisha

Envoys to Guatemala & Spain visited the Amrit Sarovar being constructed in Odisha Rajasthan: Envoys to Armenia, Bulgaria, Morocco, Namibia anf South Sudan visited the Amrit Sarovar sites in the Karauli district

Envoys to Armenia, Bulgaria, Morocco, Namibia anf South Sudan visited the Amrit Sarovar sites in the Karauli district Uttar Pradesh: Envoys to Bahrain, Bhutan, Botswana, Croatia, Mexico, Poland and Portugal visited the Amrit Sarovar at Hasnapur Sani in Fatehpur

Envoys to Bahrain, Bhutan, Botswana, Croatia, Mexico, Poland and Portugal visited the Amrit Sarovar at Hasnapur Sani in Fatehpur Sikkim: India’s envoy to Hungary was at the Amrit Sarovar at Martam Block Administrative Center

India’s envoy to Hungary was at the Amrit Sarovar at Martam Block Administrative Center Assam: Envoys to Austria, Cyprus and Japan visited Amrit Sarovar sites in Assam

Envoys to Austria, Cyprus and Japan visited Amrit Sarovar sites in Assam Tamil Nadu: Envoys to Cuba, Djibouti, Fiji, Iceland, Malawi, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Sudan and Suriname visited the Amrit Sarovar site in Chengalpattu district

Envoys to Cuba, Djibouti, Fiji, Iceland, Malawi, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Sudan and Suriname visited the Amrit Sarovar site in Chengalpattu district Jharkhand: Envoys to Mali and Rwanda visited the Amrit Sarovar site at Ramgarh

Envoys to Mali and Rwanda visited the Amrit Sarovar site at Ramgarh Maharashtra: Envoys to ASEAN, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Cambodia, Chile, Czech Republic, Iraq and Malaysia were at the Amrit Sarovar Tokar Talao Virchak Dam in the state’s Nandurbar district

Envoys to ASEAN, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Cambodia, Chile, Czech Republic, Iraq and Malaysia were at the Amrit Sarovar Tokar Talao Virchak Dam in the state’s Nandurbar district Uttarakhand: Envoys to Panama and Slovenia were at the Amrit Sarovar site in village Sohalpur in Haridwar

Envoys to Panama and Slovenia were at the Amrit Sarovar site in village Sohalpur in Haridwar Madhya Pradesh: Envoys to Argentina, Lebanon, Oman and Zimbabwe visited the Amrit Sarovar in the Aspirational District of Vidisha

Envoys to Argentina, Lebanon, Oman and Zimbabwe visited the Amrit Sarovar in the Aspirational District of Vidisha Chhattisgarh: Envoys to Maldives visited two of the 89 Amrit Sarovar sites being developed in the Kondagaon Aspirational District

Hailing the Amrit Sarovar Mission, Indian envoys said they saw practical implementation and development taking place at the grassroots, focusing on environment and conservation.

“Before coming here for the main conference in Gujarat, we were seven ambassadors who went on a state visit to Punjab. It was a very productive, useful and important experience because we got to see a number of initiatives that the government has taken. We went to Amrit Sarovar in a village near Chandigarh and it was very interesting to see how this place which had become totally dry is now able to store rainwater,” news agency ANI quoted Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Reena Sandhu, as saying.

“It’s like an ecosystem for the villagers and it is also a way of awareness building for the villagers about the importance of conserving water because water is a big challenge for Punjab,” she said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here