Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Development is for Everybody': Yogi Adityanath Says More Muslims Than Hindus Benefited from Govt Schemes

In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, CM Adityanath said his government does not differentiate between the beneficiaries of government schemes.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Development is for Everybody': Yogi Adityanath Says More Muslims Than Hindus Benefited from Govt Schemes
File photo of CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...

New Delhi: Muslims have availed greater benefits from government welfare schemes than Hindus during the current government led by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, CM Adityanath said his government does not differentiate between the beneficiaries of government schemes. “However, if statistics are believed, Muslims would come out to have gotten a greater proportion of government benefits,” Adityanath said.

"Poor is poor. Government schemes should reach everybody without discrimination. It has been our motive that development is for everybody. Remember, in 2014, PM Modi said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. This is not a slogan. This is a reality and we are proud that we took everything to the grassroots," Adityanath told News18.

"If we have given 25 lakh houses, all were not for Hindus. Muslim population in UP is 18%, but 30-35% houses have gone to Muslims," he added. He said the numbers reveal that Muslims got twice as many houses as the Hindus with respect to the proportion of their respective populations.

"There were poor Muslims and they needed benefits. We did not provide them with help based on a criteria. Whoever came in that category got the benefits. For us, it is the citizen of the state that matters," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

On allegations that his government is pitted against the minorities, Adityanath said he has maintained same relationship with Muslims as he has with others.

"I have the same relationship with Muslims that I have with the rest of the people. We don't divide the society on the basis of caste and religion," he said.

Adityanath also talked about the provocative statements that he had issued during the campaigning of Lok Sabha election 2019 campaigning.

"I might have given statements considering the situation at the time. But we have never tolerated communalism, hooliganism and we won’t tolerate in future either."

Adityanath-led BJP government completes its half-way mark of its tenure – 2.5 years of its stipulated five-year term – on Tuesday. He faces his first big test in what is being called a mini-assembly election with 13 assembly of UP going to bypolls in the coming months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram