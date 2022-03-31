Development on Agenda, Yogi Govt 2.0 to Organise Ground-breaking Ceremony With Investment Target of Rs 10 Lakh Cr

Eye on developing Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 is planning to organise a grand ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow in the next 100 days with an aim to bring industrial investment to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore to the state.

The Investors’ Summit was organised in Lucknow on February 21 and 22, 2018, during the previous tenure of the Adityanath government. Through this summit, the chief minister sought to change the image of Lucknow as well as UP across the country. The government initiative was successful to a large extent and now, on the same lines, preparations are being made to organise a grand ceremony in the state.

In the first term of the Yogi government, it was a maiden occasion when the country’s eminent industrialists participated in the summit on such a grand scale and 1,065 MoUs worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore were signed. At the event, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time an MoU was inked in the field of infrastructure in the state. The government also prepared a roadmap to promote industrial investment in UP.

After this Investors Summit, the government had organised a ground-breaking ceremony on July 28 to promote industrial investment in UP in which industry bigwigs such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla participated.

It is being said that both these events proved beneficial in rapid and extensive industrial investment in the state. According to officials of the Industrial Development Department, 1045 investment proposals worth 4.65 lakh crore were submitted to the government by big investors from abroad in the Investor Summit.

Of these, 215 investors have established their enterprises by investing Rs 51,240.25 crore. While 130 investors are setting up their venture by investing Rs 37,478.63 crore and 449 investors are taking action to set up their venture by investing 86,842.89 crores.

Even during the coronavirus period, 96 investors in the state took the initiative to invest Rs 66,000 crore in UP. Not only this, due to the investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the Defence Corridor of UP, five lakh people got employment opportunities. The Defence Corridor will see the BrahMos missile being made in Lucknow and more than Rs 1,245 crore is being invested in the Aligarh node.

The ground-breaking ceremony to be held in 100 days will also play an important role in expanding this chain of industrial investment in the state.

