Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Devendra Fadnavis Asks Centre to Relax Insurance Norms for Rain-hit Farmers

Devendra Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers in various parts of the state in the last few weeks.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Devendra Fadnavis Asks Centre to Relax Insurance Norms for Rain-hit Farmers
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Centre has assured help to state farmers who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains.

Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers in various parts of the state in the last few weeks.

Talking to reporters later, he said during the meeting Shah assured him to hold talks with insurance companies and help farmers who have incurred losses.

In a tweet later, Fadnavis said he met Shah to seek more assistance from the Centre for farmers affected by unseasonal rains and submitted a detailed report on it. "Also requested for one meeting to be called by the Centre with the insurance companies to relax norms and give maximum assistance to farmers. Honourable Union Home Minister AmitShah ji immediately asked the concerned officials to schedule this meeting," Fadnavis said.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government had approved a sum of Rs 10,000 crore for providing assistance to affected farmers. The decision was taken by Fadnavis at the meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee in Mumbai.

As per initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in at least half dozen districts have been damaged. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soyabean.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram