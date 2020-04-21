Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Devendra Fadnavis Raises Queries on Cremation of Covid-19 Suspect Cases

In his letter, Fadnavis said he had the medical papers of persons who were admitted as suspected COVID-19 cases, "they are admitted as COVID-19 suspect cases. But no swab test was done."

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Devendra Fadnavis Raises Queries on Cremation of Covid-19 Suspect Cases
File photo of BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday raised concerns about the cremation of bodies of some persons who died while under suspicion of coronavirus infection, and wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure all protocol is followed while dealing with the outbreak.

In his letter, Fadnavis said he had the medical papers of persons who were admitted as suspected COVID-19 cases. "They are admitted as COVID-19 suspect cases. But no swab test is done. When the patient dies, the reason is noted as suspected COVID-19. However, the body is released to kin and cremated as non-COVID-19," Fadnavis claimed.

"This may bring down the COVID-19 numbers but it also increases risk of the virus spreading. A total of 44 bodies have been released from Nair Hospital alone. There may be more from other hospitals," he added. Kindly ensure that ICMR guidelines are followed, he

said in his letter to the CM.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,692,010

    +62,742*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,531,804

    +95,928*

  • Cured/Discharged

    665,458

    +26,219*  

  • Total DEATHS

    174,336

    +6,967*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres