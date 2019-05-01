Devendra Fadnavis Should Resign in Shame, Says Sharad Pawar After Maoist Attack in Gadchiroli

Hours after Maoists triggered an IED blast killing at least 15 security personnel and a civilian in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, while condemning the attack, sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.Stating that the attack was the result of the poor law and order in the state which was being neglected by the rulers, the former CM wrote on Twitter, “On Maharashtra Day, 16 CRPF jawans have lost their lives. Fadnavis is the Home Minister too. He should have some shame. He should have tendered resignation if he had shame. But right now, there is no other alternative than condemning the attack and expressing grief for the loss of our jawans."Earlier, state Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the attack by the extremists was not a result of intelligence failure.Terming it a "big loss" for the force, Jaiswal said that police "were ready to give a befitting reply to the Naxals"."I cannot call this an intelligence failure... The Maharashtra police will take whatever action needed against such activities. It is a big loss for Maharashtra police," Jaiswal said. The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said.State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said the Reds deliberately struck on the state's foundation day as they wanted to "demoralise"."We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state by deliberately carrying out the attack on Maharashtra Day to succeed," he wrote on Twitter.(With inputs from PTI)