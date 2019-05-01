English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Devendra Fadnavis Should Resign in Shame, Says Sharad Pawar After Maoist Attack in Gadchiroli
Stating that the extremists' activities in Maharashtra were on the rise in the state, the former chief minister said it was the result of "rulers neglecting law and order in the Naxal-affected areas".
File photo of NCP president and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hours after Maoists triggered an IED blast killing at least 15 security personnel and a civilian in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, while condemning the attack, sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.
Stating that the attack was the result of the poor law and order in the state which was being neglected by the rulers, the former CM wrote on Twitter, “On Maharashtra Day, 16 CRPF jawans have lost their lives. Fadnavis is the Home Minister too. He should have some shame. He should have tendered resignation if he had shame. But right now, there is no other alternative than condemning the attack and expressing grief for the loss of our jawans."
Earlier, state Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the attack by the extremists was not a result of intelligence failure.
Terming it a "big loss" for the force, Jaiswal said that police "were ready to give a befitting reply to the Naxals".
"I cannot call this an intelligence failure... The Maharashtra police will take whatever action needed against such activities. It is a big loss for Maharashtra police," Jaiswal said. The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said.
State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said the Reds deliberately struck on the state's foundation day as they wanted to "demoralise".
"We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state by deliberately carrying out the attack on Maharashtra Day to succeed," he wrote on Twitter.
(With inputs from PTI)
Stating that the attack was the result of the poor law and order in the state which was being neglected by the rulers, the former CM wrote on Twitter, “On Maharashtra Day, 16 CRPF jawans have lost their lives. Fadnavis is the Home Minister too. He should have some shame. He should have tendered resignation if he had shame. But right now, there is no other alternative than condemning the attack and expressing grief for the loss of our jawans."
महाराष्ट्रात नक्षलवाद्यांच्या कारवाया नित्याची बाब झाली आहे. राज्यकर्त्यांकडून नक्षलग्रस्त भागातील कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेकडे दुर्लक्ष झाल्याचा हा परिणाम आहे. महाराष्ट्र दिनी गडचिरोलीतील जांभूरखेडा भागात नक्षलवाद्यांनी पेरलेल्या भुसुरुंगाच्या स्फोटात १६ एसआरपीएफ जवान मृत्यूमुखी पडले. pic.twitter.com/JMR2YqoIC5— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 1, 2019
Earlier, state Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the attack by the extremists was not a result of intelligence failure.
Terming it a "big loss" for the force, Jaiswal said that police "were ready to give a befitting reply to the Naxals".
"I cannot call this an intelligence failure... The Maharashtra police will take whatever action needed against such activities. It is a big loss for Maharashtra police," Jaiswal said. The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said.
State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said the Reds deliberately struck on the state's foundation day as they wanted to "demoralise".
"We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state by deliberately carrying out the attack on Maharashtra Day to succeed," he wrote on Twitter.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame
- Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- What We Can Learn From Charlize Theron, the Actress Who's Raising Her 7-Year-Old Son as Daughter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results