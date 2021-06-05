Devise Non-coercive Methods to Ensure Social Distancing: Delhi Police Chief to Officials

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava held a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to review preparations ahead of further relaxations in the city, and asked them to devise non-coercive methods to ensure social distancing and normalcy in markets, an official statement said. He also directed the DCPs to immediately take preventive measures against street crimes and property offences, which he said, may rise in all likelihood as the roads and markets become more populated due to the relaxations, it said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations on Saturday, allowing Delhi Metro trains to operate with 50 per cent capacity and shops in markets and malls to reopen on odd-even basis from June 7. The government also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital.

During the meeting, the DCPs and officers were also directed to prioritise delivery of compensation package to the kin of the deceased personnel who lost their lives to Covid. It was told that the officers should personally deliver the cheques to the family members, the statement said.

Shrivastava directed the DCPs to devise non-coercive methods and take steps to ensure normalcy and social distancing in markets and localities through participation of market and resident welfare associations. The traders' associations will be responsible for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour through their volunteers and ensure that the shopkeepers adhere to the guidelines while the shop owners should ensure Covid protocols inside their premises, it stated. Shops need to place sanitiser dispensers and maintain social distancing among the customers.

The DDMA order and provisions in this regard have to be enforced strictly, he said, adding that the weekly markets should be held in open grounds where vendors should place themselves in sufficient distance from each other.

The police chief also discussed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital in the wake of the upcoming unlock process. The DCPs were also directed to ensure strict vigil on activities of criminals released on interim bail and parole, it said. The commissioner also examined the status of complaints on Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) and stressed on speedy disposal of complaints through processing and information flow to citizens, saying fast redressal of complaints is a priority, the statement said. The Delhi government also announced on Saturday that malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers.

However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed till further orders. Any shop pertaining to entertainment and amusement services will also remain closed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here