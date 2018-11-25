English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Devotee Donates Gold Garland Worth Rs 10 Lakh at Saibaba Shrine
Gold and silver articles donated by devotees at the shrine are generally kept in the SSST safe and are used on special occasions like Ramnavmi festival.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Shirdi: A devotee has donated a gold garland worth Rs 10 lakh at the Shirdi shrine in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, a top official said Sunday.
The garland is made up of 300 gm gold, said Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) CEO Rubal Agrawal. The name of the donor is kept secret, she said.
Gold and silver articles donated by devotees at the shrine are generally kept in the SSST safe and are used on special occasions like Ramnavmi festival.
The SSST currently has 430 kg gold and 5000 kg silver (items), said Agrawal.
The garland is made up of 300 gm gold, said Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) CEO Rubal Agrawal. The name of the donor is kept secret, she said.
Gold and silver articles donated by devotees at the shrine are generally kept in the SSST safe and are used on special occasions like Ramnavmi festival.
The SSST currently has 430 kg gold and 5000 kg silver (items), said Agrawal.
