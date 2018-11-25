GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Devotee Donates Gold Garland Worth Rs 10 Lakh at Saibaba Shrine

Gold and silver articles donated by devotees at the shrine are generally kept in the SSST safe and are used on special occasions like Ramnavmi festival.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Devotee Donates Gold Garland Worth Rs 10 Lakh at Saibaba Shrine
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Shirdi: A devotee has donated a gold garland worth Rs 10 lakh at the Shirdi shrine in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, a top official said Sunday.

The garland is made up of 300 gm gold, said Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) CEO Rubal Agrawal. The name of the donor is kept secret, she said.

Gold and silver articles donated by devotees at the shrine are generally kept in the SSST safe and are used on special occasions like Ramnavmi festival.

The SSST currently has 430 kg gold and 5000 kg silver (items), said Agrawal.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery