Devotees Beat a Retreat as Priests at Jagannath Temple Refuse to Open Doors Protesting Police Assault
The priests of Jagannath temple allege that the police assaulted one of their members and have decided not to perform any rituals till their demands are met.
File photo of Jagannath Temple.
New Delhi: Hundreds of devotees had to return without a darshan on Friday when the priests of Jagannath temple, protesting the assault on them, had closed all the doors of the famous Jagannath temple at Puri on Friday.
Though the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri collector Jyoti Prakash Das had a meeting with the priests on Thursday and this morning to resolve the issue, there has been no progress in the matter.
Due to the stalemate, there have been no rituals of the Lords since last night till this morning.
The priests allege that the police assaulted one of their members. They and now are seeking action against the police. In protest, the priests have decided not to perform any rituals till their demands are met.
Talking to mediapersons on Friday, the collector said he had a discussion with the priests for the second time after the incident and requested them to allow the devotees to have the darshan of the Lords. But they did not relent.
The incident had taken place on Thursday afternoon when the temple police had detained Bhabani Bhittarachha Mohapatra, a senior servitor who had accompanied two devotees with him to the temple. However, an altercation ensued after the police later asked him to reveal the identity of the two devotees. Later, Bhabani had a scuffle with the police in which some policemen allegedly assaulted him.
