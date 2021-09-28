Devotees Return Without Completing Chardham Yatra Due to Limit on Daily Visitors

Hundreds of devotees are returning without completing the Chardham Yatra due to the strict imposition of a daily number of visitors. Local businessmen on Monday kept markets between Guptkashi to Sonprayag in Kedar Ghati shut to mark their protest against the limit on daily visitors and mandatory e-pass for Chardham.

One of the visitors, while speaking to the media, asked if all the markets across the country are open, why impose restrictions on Chardham Yatra?

Chardham Yatra restarted in Uttarakhand after the state High Court lifted the stay on September 17. The yatra officially started on September 18. The High Court allowed Chardham Yatra after capping the daily number of pilgrims to the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The Uttarakhand High Court directed the government to start the Chardham Yatra with a maximum of 800 people who can visit Kedarnath, 1200 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri Dhams.

The court had, in its directive, also mentioned that only those who have received both their Covid-19 vaccine doses will be permitted to the Char Dham Yatra, and they will have to carry their vaccine certificate along with a Covid-19 negative test report to be part of the yatra. The court has also directed the Uttarakhand government not to allow devotees from taking dips in the kunds.

If you are planning to visit the shrine, you will have to register yourself online for the Char Dham yatra through the Devasthanam Board website, as per the government circular.

Steps to follow

Visit https://badrinath-kedarnath. gov.in/

Create an account using your phone number and verify your account using the OTP

You can then log in to your account.

After logging in, fill in all details, including personal ones, as asked and yatra plan. Complete the registration process.

Most importantly, you will have to book your hotel room and purchase items for puja from the website.

