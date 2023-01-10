Devotees' Right to Worship Is Subject to Traditions Prevalent in Sabarimala, Kerala HC Reiterates

The Kerala High Court recently reiterated that every “worshipper", who shows reverence and adoration for Lord Ayyappa, is duty-bound to exercise his right to worship in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition in Sabarimala temple.

The court reiterated its observation made in Sajeev Sastharam v. State of Kerala and others (2022) in light of the recent incidents where pilgrims brought posters and huge photographs of celebrities, politicians, etc, to Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

The bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar while stressing that Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is duty-bound to see that the regular traditional rites and ceremonies as per the practice prevalent in Sabarimala are performed promptly, directed it to ensure that no pilgrim is allowed carrying posters of celebrities, politicians, etc, inside Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

On the basis of a complaint dated November 30, 2022, the high court had suo motu registered the instant Devaswom Board Petition (DBP) last month. The complainant had emailed a plea to the registrar general of the high court complaining about the pilgrims bringing posters of celebrities at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. He had also attached three photographs that showed pilgrims carrying huge posters of celebrities, politicians, etc.

The division bench, in view of the ruling in Sajeev Sastharam held that since all worshippers’ right to worship is subject to the prevalent traditions at the Sabarimala temple, therefore, no pilgrim can be permitted entry to Sabarimala Sannidhanam, through Pathinettampadi or to have darshan in front of the Sopanam of Sabarimala Sannidhanam, carrying posters and huge photographs of celebrities, politicians, etc.

Moreover, the court noted that there was another news in the media that one drummer by the name of Sivamani, did a performance before the Sopanam of Sabarimala Sannidhanam. A video of the drummer’s performance had gone viral on YouTube.

Taking that into account as well, the division bench ordered the TDB to also ensure that no pilgrim is permitted to play drums or other similar instruments in front of the Sopanam of Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple is situated inside Periyar Tiger Reserve, which is a prominent pilgrim centre in Kerala, where lakhs of pilgrims trek the rugged terrains of Western Ghats to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa. The temple comes under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, enacted by the state legislature makes provision for the administration, supervision, and control of incorporated and unincorporated Devaswoms and of other Hindu Religious Endowments and Funds. Under the provisions of this Act, the TDB is to look after the temple’s administration in accordance with recognised usages.

