Devotees Throng Temples on Kali Puja; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Extend Greetings

Devotees queued up outside temples across West Bengal on Thursday morning as the state geared up to celebrate Diwali and Kali puja with religious fervour amid the restrictions put in place by the courts on bursting of firecrackers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their wishes to people on the occasion.

“Greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Diwali inspires us to dispel gloom as it marks victory of light over darkness. Let us kindle lamps of hope in the lives of needy and helpless and thereby nurture sublime values of humanity, the governor tweeted. The CM prayed for the happiness of one and all.

“Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Kali Pujo. May Maa Kali bless you and your loved ones with happiness, strength and wisdom," she wrote on Twitter. Celebrations began early in the day, as many people were seen lining up outside sweetmeat shops, while some exchanged greetings at the Kali puja marquees.

At the much-revered Dakshineswar temple, on the outskirts of the city, the queues got longer as the day proceeded. Kushal Chowdhury, the trustee of the temple, said the management has made sure that all COVID-19 protocols were being followed on the premises. Visitors will have to undergo temperature checks at the entry point, he said.

“Devotees are told to leave the temple premises immediately after offering their prayers. No one is allowed to sit by the Ganges ghat adjoining the premises. Also, not more than 200 people are allowed to gather at the complex adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum," Chowdhury underlined At Tarapith temple in Birbhum district, morning prayers began with ‘mangal-aarti’ and chanting of mantras. Authorities used 80 litres milk to bathe to the idol of the goddess. Huge rush was also witnessed at the city’s Kalighat temple, close to the CM’s residence, with the management trying its best to stop people from huddling together on the premises.

The chief minister performs Kali puja at her residence every year, with several politicians and dignitaries attending the occasion.

