Devotees Visit Sultanpur Lodhi for Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary Celebrations, Gurbani in Air

Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula were equally crowded as people of different faiths thronged gurdwaras to offer prayers.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Devotees visit the Ber Sahib gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab.

Sultanpur Lodhi: Lakhs of devotees on Monday flocked to the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in this holy town as prominent gurdwaras across Punjab reverberated with the sound of Gurbani (hymns) a day ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The entire state was soaked in religious fervour. Various 'nagar kirtans' (religious processions) led by 'Panj Pyaras' (five beloved ones) were taken out, with devotees reciting bhajans.

Pilgrims in large number gathered in the town, where the founder of Sikhism spent over 14 years and attained enlightenment, and took a holy dip in 'Kali Bein' (rivulet).

It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev used to take bath in the 'Kali Bein' and then meditate under a 'Ber' tree.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Jairam Thakur, the chief ministers of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh respectively, also paid obeisance at the historic Sikh shrine here on Monday.

Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula were equally crowded as people of different faiths thronged gurdwaras to offer prayers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore are among the dignitaries who will be here on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said.

In the past few days, lakhs of devotees from across the country have offered prayers at Gurdwara Ber Sahib, the Kapurthala district administration said.

Several social and religious organisations have made arrangements of 'langar' (community kitchen) for the visiting devotees.

"I am blessed to have paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. It is a one-time opportunity which I did not want to miss," said 70 year-old Jarnail Singh, who had come here from Gurdaspur.

A light and sound show based on the philosophy, life time events and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was drawing huge crowds, officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations, they said.

PunjabFinance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal appealed to the people to celebrate the anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by eliminating social evils like corruption, atrocities and poverty.

