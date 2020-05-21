Devotion in Time of Covid-19: Tirumala Temple to Sell 'Prasad' at 50% Less as Lockdown Keeps Faithful Away

In order to retain the devotional sentiments in devotees of Lord Venkateswara who have been barred to visit the Tirupati temple since coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March, authorities of world’s richest temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) has decided to sell 'Srivari laddu prasadam' for the discount of 50 per cent to the devotees.

Darshan at Tirupati Balaji temple has been stopped for two months due to the lockdown to curb the further spread of coronavirus.

TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said the laddu, weighing 175 gram, will be sold for Rs 25 against its actual price of Rs 50 in normal days. He also said that the TTD will accept bulk orders and the people who want to place the orders can contact the Deputy Executive Officer of the TTD.

The 'laddu prasadam' is available in all the district headquarters of Andhra Pradesh and capital cities of neighbouring states like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“Despite of the lockdown, the devotees contributed generously through e-Hundi and expressed their devotion towards Lord Venkateswra. We don’t know when the darshan will resume. But at least we wanted to provide blessings of the Lord to the devotees through Prasada,” the chairman said.

In April this year, the e-Hundi (e-contribution) collection was at Rs 1.97 crore, a hike of Rs 18 lakhs against this same month last year. The TTD chairman asserted that there is no scarcity of funds for maintenance and to pay salaries of the employees.

