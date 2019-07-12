Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Devshayani Ekadashi 2019: Know the Date, Time and Significance of Hari Shayani Ekadashi Vrat

The Devshayani or Hari shayani Ekadashi falls on Friday, July 12 this year. It will begin at 1:02 AM on July 12 and will end on 12:31 AM on July 13, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Devshayani Ekadashi 2019: Know the Date, Time and Significance of Hari Shayani Ekadashi Vrat
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi or Hari Shayani Ekadashi, is celebrated on eleventh day of the waxing moon (shukla paksh) of the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. As the name itself denotes, Devshayani Ekadashi marks the sleeping time of Dev or Lord and comes a few days after the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, which usually falls in the month of June or July on English calendar. This day also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a four-month holy period in Hindu calendar.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2019: Date and Time

The Devshayani or Hari shayani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the bright lunar phase of the Ashadha month, which falls on Friday, July 12 this year. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 1:02 AM on July 12 and will end on 12:31 AM on July 13, 2019.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2019: Significance

It is said that Lord Vishnu, popularly known as Hari, goes on a long sleep on this day. He wakes up after four months, when the Chaturmas ends, and the day is celebrated as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthani Ekadashi.

Lord Vishnu is one of the principle dieties of the Hindu religion and is also known as the Supreme Being. Since the Lord goes to sleep for fourth months, the duration of four months or Chaturmas puts a hold to all auspicious activities, except agriculture. The beginning of all the auspicious events begins after the Chaturmas ends.

While there are different stories on how this day began, in the scripture Bhavishyottara Purana, god Krishna has narrated the significance of Shayani Ekadashi to Yudhishthira. According to the story, King Mandata’s country had faced drought for three years, but the king was unable to find a solution to please the rain gods. He was advised by sage Angiras to observe the fast of Dev-shayani ekadashi. By doing so, he pleased Lord Vishnu, and was gifted with rain in the kingdom.

