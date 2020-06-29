Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Know the Date, Time and Significance of Harishayani Ekadashi

Just days after the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, Hindus celebrate the festival of Devshayani Ekadashi on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Ashadha. Just like any other Ekadashi vrat, this one also holds a great significance for the Hindus.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this festival is also known as Harishayani Ekadashi. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this day and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas in Hindu calendar. In different regions of India, it is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Maha Ekadashi, Devpdhi Ekadashi or Ashadi Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Date and Time

The Devshayani Ekadashi vrat will be marked on July 1. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:49pm on June 30 and ends at 5:29pm on July 1. The Parana time will be marked from 5:27am to 8:14am on July 2.

Parana or breaking the fast is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast.

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Significance

Devshayani or Harishayani Ekadashi falls on the last day of Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot festival of India.

In popular Hindu belief, it is on this day when Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for a period of four months, also known as Chaturmas. It is said that the god goes into a phase of deep meditation during this period. Chaturmas, including the months of Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik, marks all the important Hindu festivals, including Krishna Janmashthami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Diwali.