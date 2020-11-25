Devuthani Ekadashi 2020: How to Perform Pooja

Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukl Paksha. This year the pious day is celebrated on November 25. This day is also called Devotthan Ekadashi or Prbodhinee Ekadashi. On Shukl Paksh Ekadashi in the month of Ashadh the Devas go in Shayan (sleep).

It is on the Shukl Paksh Ekadashi of the holy month of Kartik that the Devas awake. The day also marks the end of Chaturmas. During the period of Chaturmas marriages in Hindu religion are prohibited. From the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, the wedding season of Hindus begins.

On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, the wedding of Tulsi is celebrated. On the said day, henna is applied to Goddess Tulsi, sacred thread of Mauli, flowers, sandal paste, vermillion and other symbolic offerings of married women, rice, sweets and other worship things are offered.

On Devuthani Ekadashi, under the mandap of sugarcane stalks, Lord Vishnu is worshipped. Raddish, amla, sweet potatoes and water chestnuts are offered.

This year, the fast for Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, November 25. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Devuthani Ekadashi will commence from 2:42 PM and will conclude on Thursday, November 26 at 5:10 PM.

Following are advised to be avoided on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi:

1. On this day, one should not pluck leaves from a plant or a tree.

2. Nail cutting and haircut is prohibited on Devuthani Ekadashi.

3. On this pious ocassion, people should maintain a simple and disciplined lifestyle.

4. According to the Hindu Shastra, one must not consume rice.

5. People celebrating the day should avoid talking as much as they can

6. One should not consume food offered by others.

7. A person celebrating the day should not harbour any negative feelings for others.

8. Consumption of cauliflower, spinach, turnip among other things is prohibited on the day.

9. Those observing the fast for Devuthani Ekadashi must not sleep on the bed.