2-min read

DFCCIL New Delhi Recruitment 2018: 1572 Posts, Apply Before August 31

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) invites applications to fill 1572 vacancies for the posts of MTS, Executive, and Junior Executive in various disciplines.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 2, 2018, 7:57 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
DFCCIL New Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1572 vacancies for the recruitment of MTS, Executive, and Junior Executive Post in various disciplines has begun on the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), a Government of India (Ministry of Railways) Enterprise, New Delhi - dfccil.gov.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dfccil.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Link for Submission of Online Application and Registration against Advertisement No.11/2018
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Start
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57167/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57167/login.html

Application Fee:

Executive Posts – Rs.900 (Unreserved and OBC Category)
Junior Executive Posts - Rs.700 (Unreserved and OBC Category)
MTS Posts - Rs.500 (Unreserved and OBC Category)
DFCCIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1572
Executive (Civil) - 82
Executive (Electrical) - 39
Executive (Signal and telecommunication) - 97
Executive Operating (Station Master and Controller) - 109
Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Civil Artisan) - 239
Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Electrical - 8
Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Signal and Telecommunication - 42
MTS (Grade IV)/ Civil (Trackman) - 451
MTS (Grade IV)/ Electrical (Helper) - 37
MTS (Grade IV)/ S&T (Helper) - 6
MTS (Grade IV)/ Operating - 402

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
https://www.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/DFCCIL_Revised_Advertisement_for_Website.pdf

Age Limit:
Executive/ Junior Executive Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.

MTS Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.

Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and an Interview.

Centers for Test:
Patna
Ahmedabad
Guwahati
Varanasi
Bhubaneswar
Chennai
Delhi
Jaipur
Lucknow
Mumbai
Kolkata
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Nagpur
Bhopal
Chandigarh/ Mohali

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 31st August 2018
Date of CBT – 1st October - 5th October 2018

