DFCCIL New Delhi Recruitment 2018: 1572 Posts, Apply Before August 31

DFCCIL New Delhi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1572 vacancies for the recruitment of MTS, Executive, and Junior Executive Post in various disciplines has begun on the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), a Government of India (Ministry of Railways) Enterprise, New Delhi - dfccil.gov.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dfccil.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Link for Submission of Online Application and Registration against Advertisement No.11/2018Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on StartStep 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57167/Registration.html Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57167/login.html Application Fee:Executive Posts – Rs.900 (Unreserved and OBC Category)Junior Executive Posts - Rs.700 (Unreserved and OBC Category)MTS Posts - Rs.500 (Unreserved and OBC Category)DFCCIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1572Executive (Civil) - 82Executive (Electrical) - 39Executive (Signal and telecommunication) - 97Executive Operating (Station Master and Controller) - 109Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Civil Artisan) - 239Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Electrical - 8Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Signal and Telecommunication - 42MTS (Grade IV)/ Civil (Trackman) - 451MTS (Grade IV)/ Electrical (Helper) - 37MTS (Grade IV)/ S&T (Helper) - 6MTS (Grade IV)/ Operating - 402Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Age Limit:Executive/ Junior Executive Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.MTS Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and an Interview.Centers for Test:PatnaAhmedabadGuwahatiVaranasiBhubaneswarChennaiDelhiJaipurLucknowMumbaiKolkataBengaluruHyderabadNagpurBhopalChandigarh/ MohaliImportant Dates:Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 31st August 2018Date of CBT – 1st October - 5th October 2018