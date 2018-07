DFCCIL Recruitment 2018: 1572 Posts, Apply from 1st August 2018, Stay Tuned!

DFCCIL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1572 vacancies for the recruitment of MTS, Executive, and Junior Executive Post has been released in this week's edition of Employment News. The detailed notification regarding the same is expected to be available soon on the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), a Government of India (Ministry of Railways) Enterprise - dfccil.gov.in . As per the notification in employment news, the application process for the recruitment for the above mentioned posts will be commencing from 1st August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018.Executive Posts – Rs.900Junior Executive Posts - Rs.700MTS Posts - Rs.500DFCCIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1572Executive (Civil) - 82Executive (Electrical) - 39Executive (Signal and telecommunication) - 97Executive Operating (Station Master and Controller) - 109Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Civil Artisan) - 239Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Electrical - 8Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Signal and Telecommunication - 42MTS (Grade IV)/ Civil (Trackman) - 451MTS (Grade IV)/ Electrical (Helper) - 37MTS (Grade IV)/ S&T (Helper) - 6MTS (Grade IV)/ Operating - 402The applicant must be class 10th passed or intermediate or Degree from recognized University.Executive/ Junior Executive Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.MTS Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and an Interview.PatnaAhmedabadGuwahatiVaranasiBhubaneswarChennaiDelhiJaipurLucknowMumbaiKolkataBengaluruHyderabadNagpurBhopalChandigarh/ MohaliStart date of submission of Online Application Form – 1st August 2018Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 31st August 2018Date of CBT – 1st October to 5th October 2018