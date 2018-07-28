GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DFCCIL Recruitment 2018: 1572 Posts, Apply from 1st August 2018, Stay Tuned!

As per the notification in employment news, the application process for the recruitment for the above mentioned posts will be commencing from 1st August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:July 28, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
DFCCIL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 1572 vacancies for the recruitment of MTS, Executive, and Junior Executive Post has been released in this week's edition of Employment News. The detailed notification regarding the same is expected to be available soon on the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), a Government of India (Ministry of Railways) Enterprise - dfccil.gov.in. As per the notification in employment news, the application process for the recruitment for the above mentioned posts will be commencing from 1st August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018.


Application Fee:

Executive Posts – Rs.900
Junior Executive Posts - Rs.700
MTS Posts - Rs.500
DFCCIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1572
Executive (Civil) - 82
Executive (Electrical) - 39
Executive (Signal and telecommunication) - 97
Executive Operating (Station Master and Controller) - 109
Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Civil Artisan) - 239
Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Electrical - 8
Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Signal and Telecommunication - 42
MTS (Grade IV)/ Civil (Trackman) - 451
MTS (Grade IV)/ Electrical (Helper) - 37
MTS (Grade IV)/ S&T (Helper) - 6
MTS (Grade IV)/ Operating - 402

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed or intermediate or Degree from recognized University.

Age Limit:
Executive/ Junior Executive Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.


MTS Posts - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and an Interview.

Centers for Test:

Patna
Ahmedabad
Guwahati
Varanasi
Bhubaneswar
Chennai
Delhi
Jaipur
Lucknow
Mumbai
Kolkata
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Nagpur
Bhopal
Chandigarh/ Mohali

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application Form – 1st August 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 31st August 2018
Date of CBT – 1st October to 5th October 2018

