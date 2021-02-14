DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 54 Manager, Executives Posts on Official Website

The Railway Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, DFCCIL, will start the application process for the posts of Assistant Manager, Jr Manager and Executives on Monday, February 15. Under this recruitment drive, appointments will be made for a total of 54 posts.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official portal- www.dfccil.com. The candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying because if any issue is found later, the application form will be rejected. The online application process for these posts will continue till March 15.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited- dfccil.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Employment notice’ under ‘Careers’ tab which will be found in ‘other link’ option on the homepage or click directly on this link

Step 3: A new window will be open. Click on ‘Click here Apply’.

Step 4: Read all the instruction carefully for submission of online application.

Step 5: After reading all the instructions, click on the ‘I Agree’ option and complete your registration process.

Step 6: After completing the registration process, login by clicking on ‘Already Registered Candidates - Click Here To Login’ using username and password received on your registered mobile number and email ID.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: February 15, 2021.

Last date to apply online: March 15, 2021.

Last date of fee payment: March 15, 2021.

Date of exam: To be announced.

Date of admit card release: To be announced.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Application fee for Assistant Manager and Jr Manager Posts:

General, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 1000

SC/ST, PH candidates and ex-serviceman: Nil

Application fee for Executive posts:

General, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 900

SC/ST, PH candidates and ex-serviceman: Nil

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit (as of January 1, 2020)

Assistant Manager posts: 18 to 30 years

Jr Manager posts: 18 to 27 years

Executives posts: 18 to 30 years