Airlines to Send Repeated SMSes to Passengers About Flight Delay, Boarding Gate Change: DGCA
The DGCA's direction comes after passengers complained on social media that the airlines do not inform them on time about flight's delay, cancellation or boarding gate change.
For Representation
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday asked all the airlines to send text messages after every 30 minutes to passengers whose flight has been delayed, cancelled or whose boarding gates have changed.
In a communique sent to all the airlines on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, "The airlines should make all efforts to send SMS in case there is a delay in flight beyond 30 minutes or a boarding gate change has taken place at the airport." The regulator has asked the travel agents to share the mobile number of passengers with the airlines for ease in sending flight information updates.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with the "appellate authority and nodal officers of all scheduled domestic airlines" to discuss matters related to passengers grievance redressal.
The communique further said, "Airlines must send repeated SMS after every 30 minutes to keep the passengers updated for the flight delay/cancellation/ boarding gate change."
"The airlines must keep close coordination with their travel agents. The travel agents must share the mobile numbers of the travelling passenger with the airlines for flight information updates," it added.
If a ticket has to be refunded through a travel agent, the airlines must ensure that it happens in a timely manner, the DGCA noted.
The regulator also said that airlines must give all necessary assistance to the passengers for their connecting flights.
"Airlines must ensure proper conduct and behaviour of their employees towards passengers," it added.
