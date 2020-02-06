DGCA Asks CEOs of All Airlines to Follow Vishakha Guidelines After 'Numerous' Harassment Complaints
The DGCA said it has received 'numerous' complaints from women working as pilots, cabin crew and in other technical areas regarding harassment by senior colleagues.
Image for representation. (Photo credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: The DGCA has written to the CEOs of all airlines to strictly follow the Vishakha guidelines to deal with the cases of sexual harassment in their respective organisations.
The aviation regulator said it has received "numerous" complaints from women working as pilots, cabin crew and in other technical areas regarding harassment by senior colleagues.
"All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations," the DGCA added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate
- Coronavirus Likely to Disrupt Smartphone Industry Globally, Says Qualcomm
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding