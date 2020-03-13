DGCA Asks It'nl Airlines to Consider Waiving Ticket Cancellation Fees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Representative image.
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation and reschedule charges or look at providing any other incentive, amid coronavirus outbreak.
"In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.
The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India.
"In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive," it said.
