DGCA Finds Safety Lapses During Special Audit of IndiGo, Issues Notices to 4 Executives

The DGCA is conducting a special audit of all airlines and airports in monsoon-affected areas in wake of multiple landing accidents across the country.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show-cause notices Friday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found safety lapses, according to sources privy to the development.

The DGCA carried out the audit at IndiGo's office in Gurugram on July 8 and July 9, the sources said.

"Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, Head of Training; Captain Hemant Kumar, Chief of Flight Safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President of Operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety — these four executives of IndiGo have been issued show-cause notices today," a source said.

The DGCA is conducting a special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country.

Earlier this month, the regulator had issued safety directions to airlines in the wake of multiple incidents of planes overshooting runways while operating amidst bad weather conditions.

On July 1, a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur overshot the main runway after landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains. On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind.

An Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30.

