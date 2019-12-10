DGCA Gives Nod for Boeing Training Facility in Singapore
Approval has been accorded to Boeing training facility in Singapore for 787 type of aircraft. Currently, the training facility for this type is only available with Air India but does not have spare capacity to train any other pilots.
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: In a first of its kind move, aviation regulator DGCA has given clearance for a Boeing training facility in Singapore as per the Indian watchdog's certification process, according to a senior official.
The official said the clearance would help full service carrier Vistara in inducting Boeing 787 planes early next year since there is only one such facility in India which does not have spare capacity.
Approval has been accorded to Boeing training facility in Singapore for 787 type of aircraft.
Pilots undergo training at Approved Training Organisations (ATOs).
With Vistara poised to tentatively get these aircraft type from February 2020, the approval for the Singapore facility would facilitate the induction, the official said.
Currently, the training facility for this type is only available with Air India but does not have spare capacity to train any other pilots.
Till now, the DGCA was only accepting approval, as granted by another ICAO contracting state, for overseas ATOs.
The official noted that the development would help in having training infrastructure for Indian operators to induct new aircraft types. It would also ensure that training content, qualification of trainers and training devices are as per Indian standards.
