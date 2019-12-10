Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DGCA Gives Nod for Boeing Training Facility in Singapore

Approval has been accorded to Boeing training facility in Singapore for 787 type of aircraft. Currently, the training facility for this type is only available with Air India but does not have spare capacity to train any other pilots.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DGCA Gives Nod for Boeing Training Facility in Singapore
Photo for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: In a first of its kind move, aviation regulator DGCA has given clearance for a Boeing training facility in Singapore as per the Indian watchdog's certification process, according to a senior official.

The official said the clearance would help full service carrier Vistara in inducting Boeing 787 planes early next year since there is only one such facility in India which does not have spare capacity.

Approval has been accorded to Boeing training facility in Singapore for 787 type of aircraft.

Pilots undergo training at Approved Training Organisations (ATOs).

With Vistara poised to tentatively get these aircraft type from February 2020, the approval for the Singapore facility would facilitate the induction, the official said.

Currently, the training facility for this type is only available with Air India but does not have spare capacity to train any other pilots.

Till now, the DGCA was only accepting approval, as granted by another ICAO contracting state, for overseas ATOs.

The official noted that the development would help in having training infrastructure for Indian operators to induct new aircraft types. It would also ensure that training content, qualification of trainers and training devices are as per Indian standards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram