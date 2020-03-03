DGCA Orders Airlines, Airports to Take Specific Measures to Combat Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases spread across the country, the DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines and airports to take specific measures such as providing protective gears like surgical masks and gloves to crew members and passengers and having multiple hand sanitising points in terminals.

The aviation regulator stated that airports and airlines must ensure that each aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy is subjected to disinfection process before the boarding begins for the next flight on the plane.

"All ground handling staff entering inbound and outbound international flights shall be provided with personnel protective equipments (PPEs) and such PPEs shall be disposed of in an appropriate manner after each flight," the DGCA circular said.

PPEs stand for protective gears like surgical masks, gloves, disposable shoe covers, it said.