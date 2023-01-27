The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday fined Go First airline Rs 10 lakh for the January 9 incident where its Bengaluru-Delhi flight took off without 55 passengers. All these passengers were waiting in the coach at the origin airport to board the aircraft.

A day after the incident on Go First flight G8 116, DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

As per the aviation regulator, Go First submitted a reply to the notice on January 25, and after perusal of the reply, a fine of Rs. 10, 00,000 has been imposed for the violation of civil aviation requirements (CAR).

In its reply, “Go First reveals that there was improper communication, and coordination between the terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding the boarding of passengers in the aircraft," DGCA said.

“The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and thus enforcement action in the form of a Financial Penalty of Rs. 10, 00,000 has been imposed for violation of CAR Section 3, Series C, Part II and of Air Transport Circular," it added.

Meanwhile, after the incident, GoFirst had “apologised" for the lapse, and initiated a probe into it. The airline had also offered a ticket for domestic travel to each of those 55 passengers.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations… the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," a GoFirst spokesperson said.

“The airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated. All concerned staff have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on," the spokesperson added.

