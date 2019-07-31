DGCA Suspends 2 SpiceJet Pilots for a Year after Their Aircraft Overshot Runway at Surat Airport
The DGCA probe found that the crew continued unstabilised approach with high speed that resulted in runway excursion, said an official. The aircraft had also touched down late with approximately 600 metres of runway left.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Cracking the whip against violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended licences of two more SpiceJet pilots after their aircraft overshot the runway at Surat airport, a senior official said.
A Q400 aircraft from Bhopal overshot the runway after landing at Surat airport on June 30.
This is the second time in as many days that the aviation regulator has taken action against pilots of SpiceJet.
A senior official said that the flying licences of the two pilots -- Rohan Sreemoola Nathan and Kanwal Jit Singh Dihot -- have been suspended for a year.
The DGCA probe found that the crew continued unstabilised approach with high speed that resulted in runway excursion, the official said. Further, the official said the aircraft had touched down late with approximately 600 metres of runway left.
The suspension is effective from the June 30, the day of the incident, the official added.
There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.
On Monday, the regulator suspended flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots for unstabilised landing approach that led to their aircraft overshooting the runway after landing at Mumbai airport on July 1.
The incident, involving a Boeing 737 plane coming from Jaipur, had also led to closure of Mumbai airport's main runway for more than three days before the aircraft was removed.
