DGCA Suspends 2 SpiceJet Pilots for Damaging Runway Lights While Landing at Mangaluru Airport
The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred last October. The DGCA had issued show cause notices to the pilot-in-command and the flight's first officer demanding explanation on the "lapses".
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended two SpiceJet pilots on Thursday for four-and-a-half months for damaging the runway edge lights of Mangaluru airport while landing a B737 plane on October 31 last year, according to an official document.
"An investigation has revealed that the aircraft touched down left of the centreline and deviated further to the left and the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway edge lights," the DGCA document said, noting that the period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident.
The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.
The DGCA had issued show cause notices to the pilot-in-command and the flight's first officer demanding explanation on the "lapses".
The reply sent by both pilots was deemed to be "not satisfactory" and the regulator suspended the license held by them for four-and-a-half months, the document stated.
