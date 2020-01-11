Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DGCA Suspends Chief Pilot of AirAsia India Flight for 3 Months after Runway Incursion at Mumbai Airport

A senior official said the DGCA issued show cause notices to both the pilots of the AirAsia flight. In response, the pilot-in-command (PIC) admitted his lapses, following which his licence was suspended for three months.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DGCA Suspends Chief Pilot of AirAsia India Flight for 3 Months after Runway Incursion at Mumbai Airport
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the pilot-in-command of an AirAsia India flight for three months as he caused a runway incursion incident at Mumbai airport on November 5, a senior official said on Saturday.

"The Air Traffic Control (ATC) gave clear instructions to the pilots of flight IAD374 - which was heading to Indore - to just stand at the holding point RWY32 at Mumbai airport. Even though, the co-pilot read back ATC instructions correctly to the PIC, the latter breached the holding point," the official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The DGCA, therefore, issued show cause notices to both the pilots. In response, the pilot-in-command (PIC) admitted his lapses, said the official.

"Consequently, the DGCA decided to suspend the PIC's license for a period of three months," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram