DGCA Suspends GoAir Pilots for Landing Flight After Losing 'Visual Reference' Before Touch Down
The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a 'serious' incident.
Image for Representation (GoAir)
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended GoAir pilots who landed the Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on November 11 even as they lost the "visual reference" 50 feet before touch down, an official said on Thursday.
The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a "serious" incident.
Therefore, after issuing a show cause notice to the captain as well as the co-pilot, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended them for a period of six months and three months, respectively, from the date of the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If You Use an iPhone 11 And Have Shot a Great Night Mode Photo, Apple Wants to See It
- Post Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Family Says He was Emotionally and Financially Stable
- Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Reach Quarter-final, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy Bow Out
- All's Not Well Between Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?