DGCA Suspends Helicopter Services for Relief Operations in Uttarakhand
Only in emergency situations, helicopter services for relief operations would be allowed till the state authorities put in place Standard Operating Procedures, the official said.
Officials and locals near the wreckage of a private helicopter that crashed near Moldi in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has suspended helicopter services for relief operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of two chopper crashes wherein three people died, according to a senior official.
In a chopper crash on August 21, all three people on board were killed, while in another incident on August 23, two people suffered minor injuries.
The official told PTI that helicopter services would remain suspended for relief operations till the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority and the State Disaster Relief Authority make SOPs for such operations.
Till the SOPs are in place, emergency helicopter services for relief work would be permitted under the direct supervision of DGCA Flight Operating Inspector.
There have been landslides in the state due to excessive rainfall.
