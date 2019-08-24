Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DGCA Suspends Helicopter Services for Relief Operations in Uttarakhand

Only in emergency situations, helicopter services for relief operations would be allowed till the state authorities put in place Standard Operating Procedures, the official said.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DGCA Suspends Helicopter Services for Relief Operations in Uttarakhand
Officials and locals near the wreckage of a private helicopter that crashed near Moldi in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has suspended helicopter services for relief operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of two chopper crashes wherein three people died, according to a senior official.

Only in emergency situations, helicopter services for relief operations would be allowed till the state authorities put in place Standard Operating Procedures, the official said.

In a chopper crash on August 21, all three people on board were killed, while in another incident on August 23, two people suffered minor injuries.

The official told PTI that helicopter services would remain suspended for relief operations till the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority and the State Disaster Relief Authority make SOPs for such operations.

Till the SOPs are in place, emergency helicopter services for relief work would be permitted under the direct supervision of DGCA Flight Operating Inspector.

There have been landslides in the state due to excessive rainfall.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram