DGCA Suspends SpiceJet Pilot for 3 Months for Runway Incursion After Confusion Over Flight Call Signs

New Delhi: The licence of a SpiceJet pilot was temporarily revoked by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday for a runway incursion that occurred on July 5. The pilot is suspended for three months starting July 10.

The Surat-Mumbai SEJ-2763 flight from at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport crossed runway 14 despite being unauthorised to do so.

Pilot Atul Yadav's role in the incursion was probed by the DGCA who said, "Yadav was monitoring both tower and ground frequencies while taxing. He had briefed pilot-in-command that they were cleared for crossing RWY 14. This RWY crossing clearance was given by tower to aircraft which was ahead of SEJ-2763. The action of the crew member jeopardised the safety of the aircraft and the passengers."

A show cause notice was issued to Yadav on August 19 to explain why action should not be taken against him for "endangering the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board." He was instructed to reply within 15 days.

The crew accepted his mistake, explaining that authorisation was given to another flight with a similar call sign, IGO 063, which received a green signal to cross the runway before the SpiceJet flight in question.

The aviation authority ruled, "In the exercise of the powers delegated under Clause (a) of Sub-Rule (3) of Rule 19 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, read with the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation notification No. S.O. 727 (E) of October 1994 the undersigned hereby suspends in public interest, the privileges of the pilot license held by Yadav, CPL- 13633 for a period of three months from 10.07.2019."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.