DGCA Tells Bombay High Court All Airbus 320neo Engines in Service are 'Air Worthy'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday submitted its reply to the Bombay High Court on safety concerns over all Pratt & Whitney manufactured engines powering Airbus A320neos.DGCA told the court that the engines currently in service in all Airbus A320neos are of the serial number below ESN 450 and are air worthy.In the written reply, a copy of which is available with CNN-News18, DGCA further added that it is closely monitoring the performance of all A320neo engines.This came after the Bombay High Court asked the DGCA to list the steps being taken to check the airworthiness of all Pratt and Whitney 1100 engines that power A320neo aircraft.A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and G S Kulkarni also said that merely grounding some aircraft or following the directive of the European Air Safety Authority (EASA) against the use of P&W 1100 engines belonging to the '450 and beyond' series, was not enough.The court said it was the "duty" of the Union government and the DGCA to ensure that all aircraft were safe for travel and passengers were assured of their safety."Are you merely relying upon the directive and certification issued by the EASA, or, have you conducted your own study to ensure that all engines, even those that have not been flagged by the EASA, are absolutely safe?" the bench asked."Your duty does not end merely at grounding some flights. It is also the duty and responsibility of the DGCA and the Union governm to ensure that the people of India feel safe," it added.The ruling came on a PIL was filed by businessman Harish Agarwal that demanded that all engines powering Airbus A320 Neo be groundedEarlier this month, DGCA ordered the grounding of 11 (eight IndiGo and three Go Air) Engines powering Airbus A320neo with ESN above 450 as per the guidelines issued by EASA. In February, IndiGo had grounded 3 Airbus A320neo engines with disputed ESN above 450.IndiGo and DGCA maintain that the Airbus A320neo engines that are in service currently are all of serial number below 450 and are fit to fly.