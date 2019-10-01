DGCA to Inspect 23 Boeing 737 Planes of SpiceJet for Possible Cracks

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will inspect 23 Boeing 737 planes, including four freighters, operated by SpiceJet to check for any cracks in the body frame, a senior official said.

Last week, the US regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said inspections would be required for certain Boeing 737 NG (New Generation) aircraft after cracks were found in some of them, as per reports.

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express -- operate 737 planes. The senior official said Boeing intends to include 737 NG aircraft that have more than 26,000 flight cycles.

One flight cycle refers to time period from the takeoff of an aircraft and its first landing. As many as 19 passenger aircraft and four freighter planes of SpiceJet have completed more than 26,000 flight cycles and those would be subject to inspection. Each inspection is expected to take around one-hour, the official said.

In its fleet, SpiceJet has more than 75 Boeing 737 planes. The official also said the planes operated by Vistara and Air India Express will not be affected as their flight cycles are less than 17,000.

Vistara and Air India Express have 9 and 25 737 NG planes in their fleets, respectively. According to the official, globally, Boeing has been made aware that cracking has been found on three 737-800 planes that have more than 36,000 flight cycles at wing to body frame fitting.

Boeing 737 MAX planes have already been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other civil aviation authorities worldwide. The decision followed crashes involving the planes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines in October 2018 and March 2019, respectively.

