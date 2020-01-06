Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DGCA to Issue Notices to 100 GoAir Pilots, Senior Officials for Violation of FDTL Norms

The airline had said on December 26 that due to inclement weather in north India, it experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellation of flights as its crew approached its FDTL in the last two-three days.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DGCA to Issue Notices to 100 GoAir Pilots, Senior Officials for Violation of FDTL Norms
Image for representation. (Image source: GoAir)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has started the process of issuing show cause notices to approximately 100 pilots and senior executives of GoAir over alleged violation of flight duty time limit (FDTL) norms, a senior official said on Monday.

According to a source, GoAir cancelled as many as 40 flights between December 23 and 24. During this period, it also reported air turn back of two if its aircraft due to engine glitches and they were later taken out of operations for further inspection.

The airline had said on December 26 that due to inclement weather in north India, it experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellation of flights as its crew approached its FDTL in the last two-three days.

"This was further exacerbated due to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests wherein our crew members were unable to report for duty," the airline had said.

Asked if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated the process of issuing notices to around 100 pilots and senior officials of budget carrier GoAir over violation of FDTL norms, the senior official replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, it is in process. Those who have violated FDTL are being issued show cause notices as to why action should not be taken against them," the official said. GoAir did not respond to queries sent by PTI on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram