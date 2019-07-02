DGCA to Issue Safety Directions Following Recent Incidents of Planes Overshooting Runway
In the last two days, there have been at least two incidents of commercial planes overshooting the runway at various airports after landing, amid bad weather conditions.
A SpiceJet plane from Jaipur overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain on Monday, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (PTI)
Delhi: Indian aviation regulator DGCA Tuesday issued safety directions to airlines in the wake of multiple incidents of planes overshooting runways while operating amidst bad weather conditions.
In a circular, the DGCA said, "Aircraft operations during monsoon season poses challenges, which of late have resulted in a number of occurrences."
Issuing various directions to the airlines, the circular stated, "Crew should be well aware of the aircraft limitations and of take-off/landing performance calculations during the adverse weather operations."
It added that while adhering to the minimum cockpit experience, which has already been laid down by the DGCA, the airlines should carry out their own "risk assessment" before conducting operations during adverse weather conditions.
The regulator said that the airlines must "make available sufficiently experienced crew in the cockpit".
The DGCA circular also said that the crew rostering should factor in the "fatigue element associated with the operations during adverse weather conditions".
A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it is probing the incidents of planes overshooting runways.
On July 1, a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur overshot the main runway after landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains. On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind.
An Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30. PTI
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Mayank Agarwal to Join India Squad on Wednesday
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s